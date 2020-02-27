Katrina Danforth Lynn Pleasant Idaho porn star sentenced 10 years jail trying to hire hitman to kill ex lover.

An ex-porn star from Idaho was sentenced to 10 years prison on Tuesday for trying to hire a hitman to murder the father of one of her kids, a report said.

Katrina L. Danforth of Post Falls — who performed under the names Lynn Passion and Lynn Pleasant — was sentenced in an Idaho federal court after pleading guilty last December to seeking a contract killing, according to The Spokesman-Review.

The 32-year-old former adult actress was arrested in December 2018 at Spokane International Airport in Washington as the supposed hitman she was soliciting turned out to be an undercover cop, the paper said.

During their meeting, Danforth ‘agreed to pay $5,000 in exchange for the murder’ of a man only identified as “R.H.” She allegedly laid out a few instructions: the target’s body must be found, and it was alright if others in his home were harmed.

Ex Idaho adult entertainer makes thank you payment of $2500:

Over a period of 3 weeks in 2018 before her arrest, Danforth called the undercover cop four times and mailed him a ‘thank you’ card with a $2,500 down payment.

Shortly after her arrest, the adult entertainer told KHQ that she had no idea why US Marshals had cuffed her.

‘I don’t really know, precisely …,’ Danforth said.

Of note, the woman’s contract target was not harmed.

Over the course of her career, Danforth made eight adult films between 2005 and 2010, according to her IMDb page.

Court records also show Danforth having been a child care worker and also having a license to do nails, along with training in massage therapy.