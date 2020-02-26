: About author bio at bottom of article.

Watch: Indiana mom arrested after video shows her slamming 10 month old...

Hanna Winch Peru Indiana mother arrested after video shows her slamming 10 month old baby face down on floor while on video call with child’s father.

Indiana police have arrested a Peru local woman after video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing her 10-month-old baby boy son.

Hanna R. Winch, 21, upon her arrest faced domestic battery and intimidation charges WTHR reports.

Police in a Facebook release told of being called to a home for a welfare check on a child and were made aware of the video.

The welfare check came after the child’s father witnessed his son’s mother slamming the boy on the floor while on a video call with the woman.

That video was later posted on social media, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who requested the welfare check or who initially shared footage of the child assault on Facebook.

Child abuse video causes social media commotion:

A clip posted by the child’s paternal grandfather shows what appears to be the incident.

In a Facebook post, Joel Urbin blasted Child Protective Services (CPS) in the caption.

Reported the dailymail: ‘This is cps at its best this 10 month old my grandson gets to stay with this piece of work,’ he wrote alongside the shocking video.

It was posted after other clips were removed from online.’

A woman claiming to be child’s great aunt also posted: ‘She shoved him so hard he face planted on the carpet when he was already crying! Why? Because she was mad.’

The child is now in the care of other family members and the Indiana Department of Child Services said the baby was not injured.

Social media users commented and shared messages that they were appalled Winch has since been released from jail. But police have said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information on the case to call Officer Tyler Shoffner at 765-473-2150 Ext. 504.