Dan Cain Twinsburg Ohio dad receives 55K copies of the same letter reminding him of his daughter student loan. Financial company blames computer glitch.

How many reminders is enough? An Ohio man has told of his shock of having received 55, 000 letters over his daughter’s student loan.

Dan Cain, of Twinsburg, recently received a delivery of 79 plastic bins of mail — each packed with about 700 identical statements from the College Avenue Student Loan Company for the loan he and his wife Dee had taken out for their daughter’s college tuition, WOIO reported.

He told the outlet he knew something was wrong when the clerk at the local post office told him his mail wouldn’t fit through their front door.

So he made two trips in his truck to pick up the pounds of letters that he’s now keeping in his garage — for lack of other options.

‘I was shocked,’ Cain told the outlet. ‘Are you kidding me? Who makes that kind of mistake?’

The student loan carrier apologized to Cain, blaming a glitch in its new outgoing mail system, he said.

The company said they’d send another statement — but that left Cain uneasy for obvious reasons.

‘I just hope it doesn’t happen again,’ he said. ‘I might just have to return to sender.’

Student loans fracas?

College Avenue Student Loans told FOX News that it is in touch with Cain and working to make sure the incident won’t be a repeat occurrence.

‘We are working with Dan directly on a remedy, including picking up the mail from him if possible and a statement credit for the inconvenience,’ Tim Staley, the company’s chief operating officer, told FOX in an email.

Cain had also claimed that all 55,000 of the statements were wrong because the company had used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment.

But Staley said there was no error.

‘The rate matches what was disclosed when the loan was originated,’ he told FOX, adding that the company would work with Cain to resolve his questions.

Cain was taking it all in stride although he was wondering how the company was taking the obvious waste of money involved, even with a bulk rate, he believes it must have cost the company thousands of dollars to send all that mail. Never mind what the loans cost students.

If the company used a bulk rate discount of between 18 and 20 cents each, they likely spent up to $11,000 to mail the 55,000 statements, CNN reported.

‘The 55,000 letters that were delivered to the customer in Twinsburg, Ohio, is not something we see often,’ US Postal Service spokeswoman Naddia Dhalai told the CNN. ‘However, the Postal Service is committed to providing the best customer service so every piece of mail we receive will be delivered to our customers.’

Cain is now complicating starting a bonfire to burn the mountain of paper.

Getting ahead in America a fraught banal exercise arriving at your front door….