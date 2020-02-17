: About author bio at bottom of article.

12 year old Louisiana girl abducted by grandma at Ochsner hospital found...

Evelyn Miller Metaire Louisiana grandmother charged w/ kidnapping after abducting 12 year old granddaughter, Andreana Miller from Ochsner hospital.

A 12-year-old abducted at gunpoint from a New Orleans hospital by her grandmother has been found safe.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told of finding the girl, Andreana Miller, Saturday evening, after the child’s relative kidnapped her Friday afternoon from Ochsner hospital in Jefferson Parish.

The child’s grandmother, Evelyn Miller, 66, of Metairie, was booked on charges related to the kidnapping, Fox 8 New Orleans reports.

Deputies said Miller walked into the pediatric emergency room, demanding the release of Andreana.

‘When hospital staff attempted to prevent her from leaving with the child, she pointed a firearm at several of them,’ the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

‘In making her escape from the location, she pushed one nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her vehicle,’ the news release continued. ‘No one was physically injured.’

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Sienna, used to leave the hospital but continue to search for the pair.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II child endangerment alert after the two left the hospital around 5 p.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller for simple kidnapping, five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of simple battery and violation of a firearm-free zone, deputies said.

The grandmother was arrested after detectives tracked down the abducted girl to a hotel in Bogalusa NOLA.com reported.

It remained unclear what motivated the child’s grandmother. Also unclear is how the child came to end up at hospital.