20 year old Texas City man Fabian Garnica who survived car crash electrocuted to death after getting out of car. Man’s surviving girlfriend discovers she’s pregnant w/ his child.

A 20 year old Texas City man who survived a car crash following a collision with a utility pole died when he stepped out of the car, upon touching a power line.

The man’s girlfriend, Destiny Wallace, who stayed in the car and survived the accident, found out in the emergency room that she was pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby, Fabian Garnica.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 146 at FM 1765 in Texas City.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

Garnica’s death is believed to have occurred after the 20 year old stepped out of the couple’s damaged vehicle to assess the situation as he unwittingly touched down power lines and was electrocuted.

Tragic unwitting death:

The Garnica’s family said they were devastated, with the family honoring their son’s life at a vigil Monday night at the spot where the 20 year old died. Garnica attended Texas City High School as did Wallace.

First responders told ABC13 that as panicked as you might be after an accident, the best advice is to stay inside your car if you see downed lines of any kind.

‘If you’re in a vehicle, you need to stay inside the vehicle until we arrive on scene,’ said Texas City EMS Director Wendell Wiley. ‘We can assess and see if the power lines are still hot. If they are, we can contact the light company. Your safest place is inside the vehicle.’