Tripp Shaw Bloomington Indiana accidental shooting death. 4 yr old Monroe County boy fatally succumbs to injuries after dad’s gun goes off and strikes him.

It’s always an accident. A 4-year-old Indiana boy has died four days after ‘accidentally’ shot in the head by a gun that his father had hidden in his pants, police said.

Tripp Shaw was injured Sunday night when a Glock semi-automatic handgun that his dad had tucked in the small of his back discharged while they played wrestled on a bed in their Bloomington home. The boy died Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported, according to indystar.com.

Tripp’s dad, Tyler Shaw, 36, was struck in the head with the same bullet that killed his son. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Indiana open carry state with a permit:

Sheriff Brad Swain said the boy’s mother and 2-year-old sister were also in the house when the gun discharged. Authorities sent the Glock off to be tested for any defects that may have caused it to fire unexpectedly.

Friends of the Shaws have launched a crowdfunding drive to ‘help with the financial stress.’

The GoFundMe campaign — called #ShawStrong — notes ‘It takes a village to help through an accidental tragedy. The Shaw family has been through so much in this situation.’

Indiana is an open carry state, with a permit. A person can be charged with felony criminal recklessness if they ‘recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally perform an act that creates a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person’ while armed with a deadly weapon’.

It was not immediately clear whether Shaw had a license for the gun or an open-carry permit.

Police have yet to announce if any criminal charges will be filed in connection with the shooting.

2650 gun deaths 25 days into new year, 2020:

The Gun Violence Archive, a research group that tracks unintentional shootings across the country, found that Indiana has seen a lot of accidental shootings involving children.

According to the archive, over the years police and gun rights advocates have repeatedly spoken about the importance of gun safety. They say accidental shootings can almost always be avoided.

‘I mean accidental shootings involving a child is the worst thing imaginable and it’s more tragic because it’s 100 percent preventable,’ said gun right’s advocate Guy Relford in an interview from March 2019 (see video above).

As of January 25, according to the archives’s website- a total of 2650 people have been killed through guns- whether by homicide, murder, unintentional or suicide. A total of 15 mass shootings have been recorded 25 days into the new year.