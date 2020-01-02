: About author bio at bottom of article.

Florida woman drowns dog (in bathtub) cause it barked too much

Margaret Kinsella Bradenton Florida woman confesses to drowning pet dog Labrador Retriever in bath-tub cause it always barked and bit her.

A Manatee County, Florida woman has admitted to drowning her pet dog in the bathtub because the animal was barking too much, a report said.

Margaret ‘Meg’ Kinsella, 43, of Bradenton allegedly killed her Labrador Retriever on Nov. 5 while workers were repairing her air conditioning unit, according to USA Today, citing court documents.

One of the repair men, Wilfredo Asia, heard screaming in the bathroom and asked Kinsella if she needed assistance, according to the affidavit.

The woman refused, but when the screaming grew louder, the worker opened the door and saw the dead animal floating in the bathtub.

Kinsella was arrested on Dec. 17 when an autopsy determined the dog’s cause of death and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

She allegedly confessed to the killing, claiming she grew angry when the dog bit her and barked, the documents say.

During questioning, Kinsella claimed struggling with the death of her father and husband in the past year and having taking her anger out on the dog, deputies say.

Notes Kinsella’s Linkdln page, who describes herself as an account manager: ‘May this year be the plot twist you’ve been waiting for.’

Kinsella was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond WWSB reports. She is due back in court on Jan. 10.