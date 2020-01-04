Bexar County granddaughter Lani Elizabeth Taylor starves cancer stricken grandmother’s two dogs to death- hides bodies in Texas garage. Had been charged w/ taking care of animals as relative received treatment.

If you can’t even trust your own granddaughter, who can you trust…?

A 22 year old Texas woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly starving a relative’s two dogs to death and leaving their bodies inside a garage for two weeks before authorities discovered the corpses.

Lani Elizabeth Taylor, 22, was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after authorities reportedly spent all of December tracking her down. Taylor has been accused of neglecting her grandmother‘s two dogs, starving them to death and hiding their bodies in a garage for weeks.

The macabre discovery comes after Taylor’s cancer stricken grandmother had asked her granddaughter to take care of her two pet dogs while she underwent much needed health treatment.

Following her arrest, the San Antonio granddaughter was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, which carries a fine of $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail. Bail has been set at $10,000.

Unfed dogs forced to resort to desperate measures to stay alive:

The incident follows the Houston Chronicle reporting Taylor having been tasked with caring for the house and the dogs while her grandmother, the homeowner, was in hospice care battling cancer. Taylor’s grandmother asked the young woman to watch the dogs, find them a new home or surrender them to a shelter, but she chose to simply neglect them instead, leading to the animals’ gruesome deaths.

According to a police affidavit cited by My San Antonio authorities responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Firwick Drive, where they discovered two dead dogs inside wire kennels in the home’s garage. The dogs reportedly were extremely malnourished and the veterinarian who performed necropsies on their corpses declared that they ‘suffered severely until they passed’.

The canines allegedly got neither food nor water and were forced to resort to desperate measures to stay alive, a veterinarian’s report revealed.

‘Based on the photos of the scene there was no food or water present, but also no feces/urine in the kennels where the canines were found. Trapped canines will ingest their own feces/urine in order to survive for as long as possible to survive,’ the report noted.

But it gets worse.

Both dogs were discovered to have flea dirt present in their fur severely overgrown nails. The affidavit states that both dogs had already been dead for at least two weeks before they were discovered by authorities.

Not immediately clear is why the granddaughter declined to tend to her grandmother’s pet dogs while the cancer stricken women sought treatment for her condition.