Why? Alabama teen kills mom & 2 brothers before going to school

Landon Durham Munford, Alabama teen stabs mother, twin brothers to death before going to school. Motive unknown.

‘My special dark sinister secret….’

A 16-year-old Alabama boy is accused of stabbing his mother and two younger brothers to death with a knife — then leaving the house to go to school hours later, according to reports.

The bodies of 36-year-old Holli Christina Durham and 13-year-old twins Branson and Baron Durham were found late Tuesday in Munford, Ala, WBRC reports.

Landon Durham was driving in a car Wednesday morning when he was arrested and charged as an adult with capital murder. He was due in court Friday.

To date authorities have yet to necessarily understand what led to the family murders.

‘I don’t have any motive I can talk about at this time,’ Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said during a press corps meeting.

A missing father involved in the US military:

The family members were believed stabbed to death around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Al.com reported.

Giddens said he was told the suspect then attended classes later that day at Munford High School.

The bodies were found by two family members who had been trying to reach the victims all day Tuesday.

Suzanne Lacey, the superintendent of Talladega County Schools, called the killings a ‘tragedy.’

‘Like any small town, when tragedy strikes, it affects the entire community, including the school community,’ Lacey said. ‘Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time.’

A regard of Landon’s father’s Facebook profile describes Brandon Durham as a recruiter with the U.S. Army. The father said he was formerly an airborne infantryman in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning and a former Indirect Fire Infantryman at the 4th Infantry Division.

He also served as an Airborne Infantryman at 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division. The dad lives in Texas but is from Talladega, Alabama.

A community searches for answers:

A prayer vigil was held for the victims at a Munford church Thursday evening.

‘All we need right now is everybody to pray,’ Jennifer Harrison a relative of the victims said at the vigil, WBRC reported. ‘Pray that we can find the strength. Pray that my niece and my nephews are in a better place and pray for Landon that he finds his way.’

Of note, the death penalty doesn’t apply to people under the age of 18 in Alabama but Durham was charged automatically as an adult under state law because he’s 16 and it was a capital offense.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 28th where it will be decided whether the 16 year old boy will stand trial.