Houston man shoots dead fiancee during argument – days after proposing to...

Kendrick Akins Houston, Texas man shoots dead, fiancee, Dominic Jefferson days after proposing to her on New Year’s Day during argument.

A Texas man had been arrested for allegedly shooting his fiancee dead near her Houston apartment just days after proposing to her on New Year’s Eve.

Kendrick Marquette Akins, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Saturday afternoon.

Atkins fatally shot 33-year-old Dominic Jefferson in the parking lot of her apartment building on Holly View Drive during an argument at around midnight on Saturday.

One neighbor overheard the couple argue and came outside to help the woman, police told the Houston Chronicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found Jefferson’s body on the ground next to a car with its door still open.

Akins had left the parking lot by the time officers arrived, cops said.

Police said they began searching for Akins after he was identified by witnesses as the victim’s fiance.

Akins then went to a police station to speak with investigators some hours later. He was considered a person of interest rather than a suspect.

‘Nobody deserves to die like that,’ Jefferson’s sister, Charmone Onyeije, told KHOU-TV.

‘I’m not going to let her die in vain, but I am going to celebrate her life as we know it.’

Jefferson’s family said the couple had been together for about three months. During that time, they had never heard of any problems in the relationship.

Police said they are searching for surveillance videos from the area for more evidence.

The shooting comes days after Akins live streaming his proposal to Jefferson on Facebook on New Year’s Eve.

Video posted to Facebook shows Akins wear a white t-shirt with the words ‘Dominic will you marry me?’ written on the front.

In the video, Jefferson is wearing a blindfold and is seated on a couch in what appears to be a living room.

Akins then proposes to her by revealing an engagement ring.

Jefferson posted video and photos on New Year’s Eve to document the joyous occasion.

‘Happy new years to us 2020 it’s up there,’ she wrote in one post.

Responded one commentator upon news of the engagement, ‘Omg you made me cry and I’m bouta go in this club . Fxxxin my makeup up.’

Before his arrest, Akins posted a message on a Facebook account that he apparently shared with Jefferson.

The message read: ‘My wife found this phone by our car in hollyview apartments and I see what happen so to her family I’m turning it into the office right now so you all can come get it here now.’

According to the Facebook account, Akins worked as a cashier at fast food vendor, Wendy’s. Jefferson owned a company called All About BLACC Enterprises, which promoted live shows and events.