Kaylee Roberts death: Berea, Ohio, Midpark High School student dies of flu complications a week after first developing symptoms.

A 16-year-old Ohio girl died on New Year’s Eve after coming down with the flu and suffering complications, her family said.

Midpark High School junior, Kaylee Roberts was first admitted to the hospital circa Christmas Eve, WKBN reported.

The teen was released but returned to the hospital with complications from the illness, including pneumonia, before then having a stroke, the report said.

Roberts was the first girl in Ohio to die from the flu this season in what was described as an ‘extremely unexpected death.’

She had only been sick for a week before passing away.

Pediatricians said Roberts was one of 80 patients hospitalized in the last week with flu like symptoms. Statistics show that elderly individuals and exhibiting a string of ailments more inclined to incur complications.

In recent years, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that between about 70 percent and 85 percent of seasonal flu-related deaths occurring in people 65 years and older, and between 50 percent and 70 percent of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations also occurring among people in this age group.

A bright future ahead suddenly gone:

News of Kaylee’s untimely death was confirmed by the teen’s death Tuesday on a GoFundMe page, describing her an ‘intelligent young lady.’

‘She was such a beautiful, caring, hardworking, and intelligent young lady,’ the page said. ‘She had such an amazing kindness about her and cared so much for so many family and friends. Kaylee was an exceptional singer, animal lover, fashion trend setter, and a wonderful person and had a very bright future ahead.’

Berea City School District said that counseling will be available to students in the wake of Roberts’ death.

‘Please keep Kaylee’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,’ the district said.

As of late Thursday, the fundraiser had accumulated $11,470 of a $5,000 goal.