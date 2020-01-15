: About author bio at bottom of article.

Why? Tampa woman tries to make bomb inside Walmart

Emily Stallard Walmart Tampa nail bomb drama: A woman observed attempting to make shift nail bomb with in store materials before preempted.

A Florida woman has been arrested after attempting to make a nail bomb inside a Walmart store according to police.

Emily Stallard, 37, was spotted by a security guard roaming the aisles of Walmart in Tampa Bay Saturday evening, Fox 13 reported

At some point the woman is said to have proceeded to open items she hadn’t paid for, including flammable materials, projectiles and matches.

A security guard in turn called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office along with notifying an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer who was inside the store.

An arrest report described the woman filing a mason jar with fuel, denatured alcohol and nails.

But here’s where the fun part starts.

At some point, Stallard was observed attempting to light the bomb with a shoelace as a wick before the off-duty officer and security guard stopped her.

Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Stallard.

‘This woman had all the supplies she needed to cause mass destruction at her disposal,’ Sheriff Chad Chronister said. ‘Had it not been for an alert off-duty law enforcement officer and a watchful security staff at Walmart, she may have followed through with her plans to cause an explosion inside the store.’

But there’s more.

Investigators said a child had been helping Stallard make the device WFLA reports.

‘The defendant encouraged the child to engage in an act that could have caused great bodily harm and induced the child to become delinquent,’ the arrest report says.

The mother is facing multiple charges, including attempted arson, firebombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on an officer.

Stallard remained held pending bond of $8500 at the Hillsborough County Jail on Tuesday.

Not immediately clear is what led to the woman seeking to ignite a makeshift bomb inside the store and whether she had previously made such devices?