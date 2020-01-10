: About author bio at bottom of article.

‘Bad Wig Bandit’ wanted after string of North Carolina bank robberies.

Talk about having a bad hair day. The FBI is hunting a North Carolina man since dubbed the ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ —who’s alleged to have robbed three different banks in recent weeks, wearing a different hairpiece each time, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect first stuck up the BB&T Bank in Huntersville on Dec. 13, wearing a short blond wig with bangs, according to a wanted poster released by the FBI’s Charlotte division.

Then, on Jan. 8, the bad hair bandit allegedly targeted the New Horizon Bank in Belmont. That hold up involved the alleged suspect wearing a long bright-red wig, authorities said.

About five hours later, he headed to the Wells Fargo branch in Gastonia, to do it all over again- while this time wearing a curly black wig.

But there’s more.

North Carolina seek leads. Will there be a fourth or fifth bad wig bank robbery?

In at least one of the robberies the wanted man was wearing high heels, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

It’s unclear how much money s/he pocketed from the thefts. ‘You werk girl!’

Authorities say the suspect is in his 20s or 30s and has a medium build and presumably a wicked sense of humor.

Anyone with information can contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted to ps.fbi.gov.

The agency is assisting three local police departments in the investigation.