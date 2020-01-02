Augustus Sol Invictus Revolutionary Conservative founder arrested as out of state fugitive in Florida. The Ocala based white nationalist lawyer faces 30 years jail.

A goat blood-drinking far right white nationalist who ran for US Senate in Florida in 2016 was arrested Monday for kidnapping, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm used during a crime.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was busted in Florida on a warrant from South Carolina, authorities said. The circumstances of the crime were not immediately released. He was being held without bail Wednesday the miamiherald reports.

The police report describes him as an ‘out of state fugitive.’

According to the arrest report, Invictus, 36, was arrested at a mall in Melbourne, Fla. His local address is listed as Ocala.

Invictus, an Orlando-based lawyer, garnered national media attention during his unsuccessful bid to challenge Marco Rubio as a Libertarian candidate in 2016.

During the failed campaign, the aspiring lawmaker claimed slaughtering a goat and drinking its blood as part of a pagan ritual. Needless to say- the boast didn’t go down too well among would be voters.

White ideologue verging on inflammatory:

The accused white supremacist is also credited by white nationalist Richard Spencer with laying the foundation for the deadly racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Invictus has denied affiliation with Spencer and the racists at the rally – despite Spencer credited him with drafting the ‘tenets’ behind the rally.

Among the core tenets: ‘Jews are an ethno-religious people distinct from Europeans,” “Whites alone defined America as a European society and political order,” “the so-called ‘refugee crisis’ is an invasion, a war without bullets, taking place on the fields of race, religion, sex and morality. At stake is Europe’s very identity,” “we oppose feminism, deviancy, the futile denial of biological reality, and everything destructive to healthy relations between men and women,” and “Leftism is an ideology of death and must be confronted and defeated.”

Invictus, an Orlando-area attorney, now runs The Revolutionary Conservative, a website marketed as an alternative to conservative media that ‘play the victim’ and calls for a violent uprising.

If convicted of the charges against him, Invictus faces a potential maximum penalty of thirty years in prison.

Online court records show Invictus’ scheduled court date is Jan. 15. He is being held without bond.