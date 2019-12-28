Indiana mom who injected feces into son’s IV during cancer treatment gets...

Tiffany Alberts sentenced: Wolcott, Indiana mother who confessed to injecting son’s IV bag with feces during cancer treatment faces 7 years jail in child abuse case.

Could a series of unrelenting health woes in the family led to a mother acting out irrationally? An Indiana woman who admitted to injecting fecal matter into her teen son’s IV bag while he was undergoing cancer treatment was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday.

Tiffany Alberts, 44, was also ordered to serve five years probation once she serves her sentence, Michael Leffler, a spokesman with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, told Fox News.

The mother’s sentencing follows her being found guilty in September of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery. Of note, the Wolcott, Ind. woman was acquitted of attempted murder.

Alberts was arrested in November 2016 after she was seen on surveillance video using a syringe to inject a substance into her 15-year-son’s IV bag WLFI reported.

What could have gone wrong?

Hospital staff became suspicious after the teen developed a series of inexplicable infections, high fever, impenetrable headaches, constant vomiting, while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for leukemia in 2016, leading into an investigation of what ‘could have gone wrong.’

It wasn’t until the boy was moved to another room at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis that installed video surveillance cameras caught Alberts on several occasions injecting an unknown substance into her son’s IV bag.

Blood tests revealed organisms commonly found in feces. Alberts argued her actions were an attempt to get her son moved to another hospital unit she felt would provide better care.

She initially told police she injected water into the IV bag to ‘flush the line’ because his medicine ‘burned.’ Authorities said she later admitted to injecting fecal matter.

Doctors said the infections delayed the teen’s treatment for two months, putting his health at risk, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Family tragedy and unrelenting health woes:

The intrusion according to a previous report via the dailymail followed Alberts, who at the time was listed as a special education teacher on her Facebook page, and her family having suffered several tragedies over the years including the 2016 loss of her husband Jason earlier that year.

It wasn’t until a month later, that the woman’s teen son who suffers a mild form of autism was diagnosed with leukemia in July.

Compounding what may have been a non stop travail of family health woes was the announcement of Alberts’ 13-year-old daughter being diagnosed with follicular adnexal carcinoma cancer that was removed later that spring.