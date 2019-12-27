: About author bio at bottom of article.

Subhradeep Dutta of Edina, Minnesota killed by falling redwood tree while hiking along Muir Woods National Monument in California. Avid outdoorsman.

He didn’t stand a chance. A 28-year-old man was killed while hiking along Muir Woods National Monument in California on Christmas Eve when one of the park’s famous redwood trees fell on him.

Subhradeep Dutta, of Edina, Minnesota, was walking on a marked dirt trail with two other park-goers on Tuesday when he was fatally struck by the 200-foot-tall tree just on 4.30p.m officials said.

Dutta was pronounced dead at the scene CBS Minnesota local reports.

A woman was also injured by falling debris.

The tree was estimated at being 200 ft long and 4 feet wide by diameter.

Muir Woods is GORGEOUS. Words can’t describe the beauty and wonder of these ancient giants. pic.twitter.com/HcwgX1AV1c — Andrew Bever (@YaBoiBever) December 26, 2019

Edina Minnesota man killed by his passion for adventure.

Dutta, according to his Facebook page, appears to be an avid outdoorsman who frequented national parks across the country.

The crash from the towering tree that killed Dutta stunned other hikers in the park Tuesday.

‘I initially thought it was like an earthquake or something,’ Alex Shepard of New York told KPIX. ‘I had no idea. I had never heard a sound like that.’

‘We were just finishing our hike when we heard this colossal noise — maybe 250, 300 feet away — and watched a huge redwood fall from the hillside down to the trail below,’ he added.

Park spokesman Charles Strickfaden said a redwood tree falling is a ‘very rare and isolated event.’

The wet ground from recent storms may have contributed to the incident, he added.

Unclear is what provisions the park took given the recent slate of winter storms in the area. The roughly 550-acre forest filled with old-growth coastal redwoods receives an estimated 1.2 million people every year.