Nicole Poole Franklin Des Moines, Iowa woman admits intentionally running over 14 year old teen girl cause she was Mexican in Clive hit and run.

A 42 year old Iowa woman has been charged with attempted murder after admitting intentionally jumping a curb and running over a 14-year old girl and seriously injuring her – on account of her being Mexican.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin‘s confession comes as the woman was pictured smiling in her mugshot on the Facebook page of the Clive Police Department.

Franklin also expressed discontent about Latinos in a ‘series of derogatory comments,’ police said.

‘I want to say, in the strongest terms possible, that there is no place in our community (or any other) for this type of hatred and violence,’ Chief Michael G. Venema responded in the release. ‘We are committed to stand by and support this family and work diligently with them to seek justice.’

Mexican teen victim suffers numerous injuries but is able to return to school a week later:

Franklin of Des Moines drove her black Jeep Grand Cherokee onto the sidewalk where the girl was walking near a junior high school at around 4:18 p.m on Dec. 9. The girl, who was walking to an after-school activity, suffered ‘numerous injuries’ all over her body.

After spending several days at a hospital, the teen victim was able to return to school a week after the incident, a school representative said Friday.

Police had requested help in finding the driver of what initially seemed to be a hit-and-run, and arrested Franklin on Thursday.

Franklin was arrested at a Conoco gas station in West Des Moines some 15 minutes later after allegedly throwing items at an employee and calling several people by a racial slur, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Des Moines Register.

Franklin is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $1 million bond, and is also charged with assault, intoxication, possession of an undisclosed controlled substance and theft in the fifth degree, jail records show.

