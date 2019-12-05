How? 5 year old autistic Six Lakes boy who went missing on...

5 year old Six Lakes, Michigan boy with autism, Beau Brennan Belson found dead after going missing on Christmas Day while playing in his grandmother’s front yard.

A 5 year old Michigan boy with autism who went missing on Christmas Day has been found dead, police said on Thursday.

Beau Brennan Belson’s body was recovered from a pond Thursday afternoon near a relative’s home in Six Lakes, where he vanished less than 24 hours earlier, according to Michigan State Police.

The boy had been outside the home playing with other family members Wednesday when relatives noticed he was gone around 2:30 p.m., police said.

It was surmised that the boy might have wandered away.

No foul play suspected:

Authorities conducted a land, water and air search that eventually led them to his body in the nearby pond just after noon on Thursday. The boy’s body was found under ice in the pond adjacent to his grandmother’s house where he went missing.

‘Unfortunately he was found in a pond and he is no longer with us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,’ said Lt. Commander Kevin Sweeney, according to ABC News.

WoodTV reports that hundreds of people arrived at the Belvidere Fire Station to volunteer in the search for Belson.

MSP Lt. David Cope said: ‘Yesterday evening, the support from the community was overwhelming as far as volunteers showing up. I was told there was near 1,000 volunteers here last night to assist with the search.’

No cause of death has been released, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

WFSA reports that foul play is not suspected in the boy’s death but a death investigation would be conducted.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the the State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444. People also can call 911.

6 year old North Carolina boy with autism missing: Dad blames himself