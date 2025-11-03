: About author bio at bottom of article.

Robyn Polston, Washington, Illinois woman charged in sexual assault of teen, who she became pregnant to and giving birth to victim’s child. Victim used to date mom’s teen daughter.

A Washington, Illinois woman has been arrested for the sexual assault of a minor which led to the 43-year-old woman becoming pregnant with her victim’s child earlier this year.

Robyn Polston of City of Washington was arrested on Monday following months of investigations by Washington Police.

Upon her arrest, Polston was charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Child P***graphy, CIProud reported.

Washington mom groomed teen daughter’s ex boyfriend

Polston’s arrest following a resident’s complaint of predatory sexual behavior involving a 14-year-old teenage boy. The alleged sexual assault of the teen led to the woman becoming pregnant before giving birth to her teen victim’s child earlier this year.

Police say the investigation involved interviews, several search warrants, as well as biological and digital evidence.

According to initial reports, Polston, a local hairstylist and mother of two teenagers, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with her teenage daughter’s 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Investigators believe Polston groomed the boy over time, eventually moving him into her home after misleading his grandparents about her intentions.

The alleged abuse continued for several months, during which Polston reportedly became pregnant.

Washington woman had bluffed her teen boyfriend could pass for 25 years old

During her pregnancy, Polston allegedly told clients and acquaintances that the baby’s father was serving overseas in the military.

Witnesses later told investigators they frequently saw a young boy accompanying her and that she claimed he was her boyfriend’s younger brother.

Suspicion grew when someone recognized the boy from a middle school yearbook, identifying him as her daughter’s former boyfriend.

Further reports indicate that Polston had a maternity photo shoot with the boy, allegedly telling the photographer that he was 25 years old but ‘looked young for his age.’

DNA test results confirm teen boy’s paternity

The boy was reportedly present for prenatal appointments and at the time of the child’s birth.

Earlier in the investigation, police stated they were awaiting DNA test results to confirm the paternity of the child before proceeding with formal charges.

The testing process, handled through the state crime lab, was expected to take several months due to a significant backlog before investigators eventually arresting and booking the 43-year-old Washington woman into custody.

Polston following her arrest was booked into the Tazewell County Jail pending further court proceedings.

Washington Police Department emphasized that the case remains active and that additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues.