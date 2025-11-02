Contractor arrested for murdering brewery co-worker on first day of new job

Jason Guthrie, Jacksonville contractor arrested stabbing fellow co-worker Antoine Autry to death on first day of new job at Anheuser-Busch plant.

A Florida man has been arrested for stabbing to death a fellow co-worker at a Jacksonville brewery while on their first day on the job.

Jason Guthrie, 38, who was contracted to work at an Anheuser-Busch facility on Jacksonville’s Northside in Oceanway was arrested on second degree murder charges in the stabbing death of 22-year-old co-worker, Antoine Autry.

Plant worker heard screaming he had just been stabbed

Of note, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said both men were outside contractors and it was both men’s first day on the job according to a Facebook post.

Guthrie is alleged to have killed Autry after the two workers getting into an argument at the plant, Thursday afternoon just on 4.30 p.m. It remained unclear what led to the men ‘inter-acting’ with each other.

When officers arrived at the facility, JSO said Autry was found with a stab wound to his chest. Despite being rushed to hospital, he died of his injuries shortly after.

Witnesses allege Autry screaming he had been stabbed while Guthrie ran away. The K-9 unit found Guthrie hiding inside one of the plant’s buildings. Detectives took him into custody on Thursday, and he was officially arrested on Friday morning JSO stated.

Jacksonville contractor prior criminal record

Stated Anheuser-Busch in a statement in the aftermath, ‘Yesterday we were made aware of an incident involving two outside contractors at our Jacksonville Brewery; we immediately engaged with local law enforcement to ensure the security of our people and the facility and continue to cooperate with them to support the investigation.’

Guthrie was on probation at the time of his arrest for an incident in 2020 where he allegedly stabbed a man outside of a liquor store after asking for money.

Guthrie was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and pleaded guilty in that case last year, according to WJXT.

The arrest report at the time said Guthrie ‘suffers schizophrenia and PTSD.’