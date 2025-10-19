Maureen Elizabeth O’Neill, Santa Rosa Beach, Walton County, Florida mom arrested after 5 year old son found wandering roadway after leaving boy unattended at home while she went for Target run for 4 hours.

A Santa Rosa Beach woman is alleged to have left her 5 year old son unattended at the family home while she went on a shopping spree. Before the mother could return hours later, the five year old was found wandering along a nearby roadway according to Florida authorities.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the child was found alone on the roadway on Thursday night. Deputies said they tried to reach the mother, Maureen Elizabeth O’Neill, 37, several times but were unsuccessful.

Walton County, Florida mom sends neighbor bizarre texts

Deputies said they learned O’neill texted a neighbor, alleging that the 5 year old boy had threatened her.

As per LawandCrime: ‘He chased me around with a knife and said he was going to chop me into pieces. Every time I turned around he was holding a knife I don’t know who he is.’

Along with further texts, including the mother writing, ‘I told him to stay inside while I got help protecting myself. He kept grabbing a knife and was saying very scary things about chopping me up in little pieces. I am reporting him because he needs help I don’t know who that is but it’s not the same kid there is something wrong with him.’

Authorities said when law enforcement later spoke with O’neill, she said she was coming home from Target in Panama City, some 40 miles away and admitted to leaving her son alone while shopping to buy a new phone. The single mom relayed that she assumed a neighbor would watch over the boy, detectives stated according to WJHG.

During investigations, detectives discovered that in fact no such arrangements had been made and that the child had been left around 5.40 p.m, with the parent not returning until 9:40 pm according to WSCO.

O’neill was arrested and charged with child neglect and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Cops notified Florida Department of Children and Families, with law enforcement advising that the child stay with a neighbor until the grandparents could arrive to take custody.

‘This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and supervision of our children,’ said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. ‘We are grateful for the concerned citizen who acted quickly to ensure this child’s well-being.’

Not immediately clear was the whereabouts of the child’s father.