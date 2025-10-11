San Francisco family of 4 found dead in Westwood Highlands district amid financial troubles, mortgage arrears & failed business. Deceased id as Th omas Russell Ocheltree, wife/partner, Paula Truong and the couple’s two daughters, Alexandra Ocheltree, 12 and MacKenzie Ocheltree, 8. Murder-suicide suspected.

An adult man and his two young daughters along with an adult woman were found deceased at a San Francisco residence earlier this week in what authorities suspect may have been a murder-suicide.

The bodies of all four individuals, believed to be part of a ‘family unit’ were found at a residence on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard, in the Westwood Highlands district, Wednesday afternoon during a requested welfare check.

Family members intimate that San Francisco wife killed father and children then self

Authorities on Thursday identified the deceased as, Thomas Russell Ocheltree, 57 along with the man’s two daughters, Alexandra Ocheltree, 12 and MacKenzie Ocheltree, 9. A fourth person, believed to be the father’s partner and the childrens mother was also found deceased, Paula Truong, 53.

Officials said the causes and manners of death are still pending at this time. However, a relative of one of the deceased told KRON4 that Thomas Russell Ocheltree and his two young daughters were victims.

‘My brother and his two precious daughters were victims of a horrific crime,’ Bob Ocheltree told the outlet on Friday. ‘Our family is shocked and devastated as you can imagine.’

The family member did not describe the woman, Truong, as being a victim in the incident according to the outlet.

San Francisco family of four were immersed in financial troubles

The family were likely experiencing financial troubles. The family in 2022 took out a $2.24 million mortgage against their $1.3 million estimated home according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Court documents obtained by ABC7 showed the family Montery Boulevard home had been in foreclosure since February 12, 2024. The family were at the time more than $212K in mortgage payments behind. Other documents showed the family had been in default since March, 2022.

The home went on to be sold at a public author in September of last year.

Records showed the couple had previously owned ‘Orbit Cafe,’ a location which had previously had 3 locations in Oakland now closed.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the home in the city’s Westwood Park neighborhood at around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. The San Francisco Police Department, which has turned the investigation into the deaths over to its homicide unit, is calling the death’s ‘suspicious.’