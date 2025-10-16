Milwaukee Brewers Karen aka Shannon Kobylarczyk fired from Wisconsin employer, ManPowerGroup following outrage after threatening to call ICE on Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado during baseball game.

A Milwaukee Brewers ‘Karen’ who went viral after threatening to ‘call ICE’ on a rival Los Angeles Dodgers fan during Tuesday’s match in Milwaukee has been fired from her job.

Baseball Karen, since outed as Shannon Kobylarczyk, was seen going on a racist rant towards Ricardo Fosado – a US citizen and military veteran. The incident which ignited fissure soon went viral and has been viewed more than a million times on X.

😳 Wisconsin “Make A Wish” board member Shannon Kobylarczyk lost her job because of this video captured at the Milwaukee baseball game! Acting Like A Karen she threatens To Call ICE On A Fan 😭 Dumb Ass 😂 pic.twitter.com/VeU0I7fEue — JC Vollentine (@Theonlyjcvolly) October 16, 2025

Milwaukee Brewers Karen threatens to ‘call ICE’ on Latino Dodgers fan

In the video, during Dodgers’ 5-1 win in the MLB playoffs, a gloating Fosado is heard saying to home fans around him in the stands: ‘Why’s everybody so quiet? What is this?’

The remarks did not go down too well with one fan, with ‘Brewers Karen’ who upon observing the Dodgers fan’s Latino ethnic heritage jibed back, ‘Let’s call ICE,’ in reference to the Trump administration’s sweeping, albeit controversial, clampdown of illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Fosado not fazed by the implicit threat of deportation, retorts, ‘Call ICE! Call ICE! I’m a US citizen, war veteran baby girl. Two wars. ICE can not do anything to me.’ At one stage of the video, Karen seemingly tried to slap Fosado’s phone out of his hand while also calling him a ‘p***y.’

And that is when the internet went to work, identifying the ‘unruly’ Brewers fan as Kobylarczyk and metaphorically ‘delivering her head’ to her employer as outraged netizens demanded her ouster.

Not less than 24 hours later, a hapless Kobylarczyk would be fired by her employer, ManPowerGroup – a global workforce solutions company – after social media identified her.

Racist Karen stokes the internet’s outrage

On the original Instagram post by @savagecycles87, which shared the video and where commentators identified the ‘racist’ Karen, ManPowerGroup replied in the comments, confirming the employee in question had been dismissed.

‘As soon as we became aware of this video the individual was placed on immediate leave and we began an investigation,’ the company wrote. ‘As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability.’

The episode led to Kobylarczyk deleting her LinkedIn and Facebook pages along with the baseball fan resigning as a board member with the Wisconsin branch of the Make a Wish Foundation according to Fox 11 Los Angeles,

Fosado, who has worked as a chief executive for general contractor company Foxtrot Construction, told the outlet: ‘I think she just let out her true colors, you know, let herself let it out of baseball and took it out of the cheering into some more personal level.’

He also claimed that he and his friend were ejected from American Family Field in Milwaukee over the dispute, leading to them missing the last three innings of the game.

‘[My friend] asked, “Why am I getting kicked out? What did my friend do? Why are we getting escorted out?” And the only reason they gave anybody is because we’re Dodger fans,’ Fosado said.

The original Instagram post appeared to be shared by the friend in question.

Commented the friend, ‘This kind of racism and ignorance has no place anywhere — not at a baseball game, not in our communities, not in our country. My friend has served this nation with honor, yet he was treated with hate and disrespect just because of how he looks.

‘To make matters worse, the woman actually slapped him. No one should ever face harassment or violence because of their race, ethnicity, or background.

Trump administration emboldening racists to spew their rhetoric

‘I’m sharing this because racism is still happening every day — even in places that should bring us together, like a ballgame. We need to speak up when we see it. Silence only helps hate.

‘Please share and repost this so more people can see that this behavior is unacceptable. The more we speak up, the sooner we can stop racism and hate in our communities. and to top it all off, he got kicked out for calling her an idiot – Let’s find out who she is so she could learn how to respect’.

The viral episode is the latest of public castigations of unpalatable behavior stoking the internet’s wrath and instant rage and karma.

Last month, another baseball fan, ‘Phillies Karen’ came to see herself face the ire of the internet after shared footage showed her the un-idenitifed woman arguing with a fellow supporter over a home ball run.

Similarly last month, a Texas woman was outed over her racist and intolerant behavior towards a Hispanic DoorDash driver whom she accused of being illegal along with telling her to speak her ‘language back in Mexico.’