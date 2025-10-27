NYPD Detective Alicia Stone dies in butt lift gone wrong in Colombia a week after surgery while recovering in hotel. Cause of death yet to be found in mystery death after wife going into cardiac arrest while recuperating from cosmetic procedure.

What went wrong? A NYPD detective and mother of three has died after receiving a butt lift and liposuction procedure in Colombia, leading to her grieving husband demanding an investigation into her sudden death.

Det. Alicia Stone, 40, was rushed to Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital in Cali after she was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Ny DailyNews reported.

What went wrong in Brazilian Butt Procedure?

The 13-year NYPD veteran who was a part of the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau was pronounced an hour later.

The NYPD cop’s cause of death was listed as ‘unspecified cardiac arrest.’

The woman’s death comes after Stone having undergone a liposuction and gluteal fat transfer procedure in the country on Oct. 16.

Stone had been taking anticoagulants and pain medication as part of her post-operative plan and was transferred to a hotel to recover post surgery only for tragedy to strike.

Her husband, Michael Stone, told the nydailynews that he intends to request an autopsy and probe what led to his wife’s sudden death.

‘The doctor who called me from Colombia just called me and told me my wife had just passed away,’ Michael told the outlet.

‘She didn’t have any information to tell me when I was asking her….Something just doesn’t add up,’ he said.

‘To be called Thursday and told that she passed away, that is just shocking and hurtful,’ Michael added.

‘I don’t have the facts, and that’s what I need, the facts of what happened.’

The dangers of BBL’s and why they have the highest mortality rate of all cosmetic surgery

According to the husband, Alicia was ‘perfectly fine’ prior to her procedure and had told relatives a day before her sudden death that she was ‘feeling alright.’

A fundraiser for Stone’s family described her as a ‘loving mother of three, and a dedicated public servant who spent her career protecting and serving others.’

‘Alicia’s kindness, courage, and compassion touched everyone she met, both in and out of uniform. Her unexpected passing has left a tremendous void in the lives of her family, friends, and fellow officers,’ the fundraiser stated.

A gluteal fat transfer procedure, known as a Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL, involves transferring fat from other parts of the body to increase the size of the buttocks, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Uncommon complications such as a fat embolus, resulting in death, can occur from injecting fat intramuscularly.

The death rate of butt enhancement patients (1 in 3348) is much higher than the U.S. death rate ( 1 in 55,000) from cosmetic surgery, according to a 2017 report in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.