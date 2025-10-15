Monica Emerson, Daytona Beach, Florida woman mauled to death by her own 4 dogs following an epileptic episode made her unconscious.

A Daytona Beach, Florida woman has died after she was mauled to death by her own 4 pet dogs following a medical emergency at her residence.

First respondents rushed to the home of Monica Emerson just after 7 p.m, October 10 after her boyfriend arrived to find her unresponsive and suffering from severe injuries. Despite best efforts, emergency services were unable to revive the 38-year-old woman.

Daytona Beach thought to have been attacked after losing consciousness following medical episode

Attending officers observed four dogs running around the home freely. The dogs included an adult male mixed breed who was the father of the other three adult offspring.

An incident report documented police finding animal feces spread throughout the home before finding the victim in a back room on the floor, lying next to the bed, WESH reported.

The report stated the victim having missing skin, and cuts on her body including to her eyes lips and left arm.

During questioning, the boyfriend said he had gone to Emerson’s home after not being able to make contact with Emerson by phone. When he went inside and saw the horrific aftermath of the attack he immediately contacted emergency services.

Her partner told them she was epileptic and took medicine twice a day.

In a statement, Daytona Beach Police confirmed that Emerson’s injuries were consistent with an animal attack, and that none of her injuries appeared to be caused by foul play.

A preliminary investigation had found that Emerson may have experienced a medical issue before the attack. ‘Emerson may have experienced a medical episode that caused her to lose consciousness, during which time she was fatally attacked by the dogs,’ police said.

Victim had discussed her upcoming wedding days before fatal dog attack

All four dogs were taken into custody by the animal control service affiliated with the police department. ‘The animals were transferred to Volusia County Animal Control Services, where they will be held for 10 days prior to being euthanised,’ police said.

‘Next of kin has been notified. No evidence of human-related foul play has been found, and the investigation remains active.’

Posted Chesko Vidro in the aftermath: ‘RIP Monica Emerson .. i cant believe what it.. we was just talking the other day about your wedding and how excited you was.. i cant believe ur no longer with us.. you will be missed my friend.. may you be with your father in heaven.. May you rest in peace..’