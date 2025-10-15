Family of black man, Elijah Wilks shot dead by off duty Milwaukee officer say cop acted appropriately after near collision leads to roadside argument and pistol whipping & cop acting in ‘self defense’ after viewing released dashcam video.

‘We are all one moment away from making the wrong decision…’

The family of a ‘black’ man have defended a ‘white’ Milwaukee police officer’s use of lethal force after released dashcam video showed the off duty cop responding to the irate driver getting out of his vehicle and physically assaulting him after both drivers pulling over following a near collision between the two.

Milwaukee PD has released the video of the off duty officer shooting of Elijah Wilks. Look at the dysfunction. Shitty driver (probably unlicensed and unregistered). Causes a scene, gets violent, pulls gun. Gets shot because of his dysfunction. Family plays the victim. pic.twitter.com/fqDPIEtChW — FullBreed 🇺🇸 🏈 🍺 🚘 (@breed_full) October 14, 2025

Did off-duty Milwaukee police officer have no other choice but to open fire?

Police stated the 41-year-old off-duty officer, a 21-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) and 26-year-old Elijah Wilks were involved in a minor vehicle incident around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on West Mill Road on the city’s northwest side.

Dashcam video from the officer’s vehicle showed a construction zone where drivers were forced to merge. Wilks was seen moving into the left lane and cutting off the officer.

Captured dashcam video shows both drivers pull over and proceed to argue.

Video shows Wilks pointing to the officer’s car, accusing him of causing damage when suddenly without warning Wilks pulled out a gun and ‘pistol-whips’ the off-duty cop with it.

Footage shows Wilks pointing his gun at the un-named officer who ‘acting in self defense,’ and ‘in accordance’ to his training, firing shots according to the family’s attorney, B’Ivory Lamarr, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Video shows Wilks evading fire, as he now appears on the side of his vehicle as the off duty cop fires additional shots, striking him multiple times. Wilks died at the scene.

It remained unclear if the off-duty cop had just fired in Wilks direction that may have been enough to deter the escalation of further gunfire. It is not thought that at any point, Wilks had been aware that the man he had momentarily pistol whipped was a police officer. Or whether he would’ve still proceeded with the same course of action had the off duty cop being dressed in his uniform.

One moment away from a bad decision

While family members did express concern that the officer didn’t administer first aid after the shooting, the family lawyer said they believe the officer’s actions were justified. The lawyer on behalf of the family described the shooting as ‘unfortunate and tragic.’

Wilks family members believe he made a ‘tragic’ mistake, pulling out a gun, the family lawyer said according to FOX News.

‘He was a good person … everybody loved my brother,’ said his sister, Elayjah Wilks.

His aunt, Andrea Ward, said the incident could have happened to anyone, adding, ‘We are all one seat away from making the wrong decision.’

Family of Elijah Wilks admits he did point a gun at an off-duty cop that resulted in Wilks losing his life. It’s good the family acknowledges the truth, given they first rushed to blame racism. Blame legacy media for their constant distortion of reality.pic.twitter.com/iJgG3fUIoV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 11, 2025

Milwaukee police decision to immediately release dashcam video

Another aunt, Latrice Bell, said, ‘He made a decision that he should not have made, and that is just something we have to live with. I don’t believe Elijah knew that he was a police officer, but whether it was or wasn’t — the encounter should have been different.’

Lamarr said the family’s decision to acknowledge the officer’s actions was not easy but reflected their desire for accountability, transparency, and healing in a city still grappling with the toll of violence.

The Milwaukee Police Department in the spirit of transparency made the decision to release the video immediately in order to quell controversy and speculation

Officials to date have declined to directly comment on the shooting.