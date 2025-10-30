Michelle Yeagher, Killingly, Connecticut woman shoots stepson Andrew Michael Olson dead while watching ‘Toy Story’ with 12 year old son. Stepmother had been heavily drinking before killing victim.

A Connecticut woman is alleged to have walked into a room in Killingly and opened gunfire, killing a man who was watching a children’s movie along with a 12 year old boy, who witnessed the shooting murder.

Michelle Yeagher, 65, according to Connecticut State Police walked in on Andrew Michael Olson, 39, of Canterbury as he watched ‘Toy Story’ with a 12 year old boy just on 9.21 p.m, Monday night and shot the unsuspecting man dead.

Stepmom said she felt threatened and that victim had tried to ‘kill me’

During questioning, the woman claimed the victim had ‘tried to kill me,’ along with admitting to shooting the man ’multiple times.’

Asked where the murder weapon was, Yeagher is alleged to have replied, that she was not sure where the gun had been placed, law enforcement claim.

Troopers further stated, that Yeagher appeared to be ‘highly intoxicated.’

While questioning the 12 year old who had witnessed the shooting, the boy told detectives he was watching “Toy Story” with Olson when Yeagher came into the room and shot him, WPRI reported.

During further questioning, Yeagher told detectives that she was upset from dealing with issues throughout the day and had started drinking. At some point the woman fell asleep only to wake up to sudden sounds from the other room, causing her to seek out her firearm from a gunsafe. Soon after she walked towards where she heard sounds coming from, before shooting the victim in the chest.

Olson was rushed to nearby Day Kimball Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to WVIT.

Social media reveals the relationship and dynamics of all three parties

Meanwhile, troopers found Yeagher in bed and asked her about the location of the gun used to shoot Olson, according to prosecutors. The defendant allegedly appeared to be highly intoxicated and said she was not sure where the gun had been placed, law enforcement claim.

Not immediately clear was the dynamics between all three individuals to each other.

Nevertheless a post shared on social media revealed the victim being the father of the 12 year old boy and that Yeagher was his stepmother.

Posted Seth Stamour in part: ‘People with mental illness and not getting it taken care of poor Andrew Olson what a great guy and I’m glad I had a chance to work alongside him now for a good 4 years 5 years it definitely didn’t deserve to go out like that getting shot in chest right next to his son while watching a movie by his stepmother who is a severe alcoholic apparently and has underlying issues.’

In a GoFundMe set up to assist with funeral costs, the organizer called Olson ‘a kind, generous man, and a loving father, son, brother, and friend’ with a ‘heart of gold.’

Following her arrest on Tuesday, Yeagher was charged with murder, carrying a firearm while under the influence, risk of injury to a child, and reckless endangerment.

Yeagher is currently being detained in the Connecticut State Department of Correction on $1 million bond, records show.

She is next slated to appear in court on Dec. 11.

Killingly is located roughly 50 miles east of Hartford.