Makaela Caldwell Hodgins, Randolph County teacher, cheer coach & mother of 2 in Alabama indicted on one count of having sex with student under the age of 19 almost a year after leaving school.

A married high school teacher and cheer coach at an Alabama area high school is alleged to have had sex with a male student according to an indictment filed this week.

Makaela Caldwell Hodgins, a 32-year-old mother of two, was ordered held on a bond of $30,000, following her arrest on Tuesday.

The teacher from Woodland, AL, is accused of having sex with a male student under the age of 19, according to charging documents, cited by 1819news.com.

During an initial court appearance, Hodgins pleaded not guilty to the charges. The exact age of the alleged victim was not disclosed.

The female educator started working as the cheer coach at Randolph County High School in Wedowee, Ala., in 2022, according to a school Facebook post.

‘Mrs. Hodgins grew up here in Randolph County and was a cheerleader for six years at Woodland,’ the post stated.

She graduated with a master’s in education from the University of West Alabama in May 2022, according to the post.

Hodgins is ‘married to her college sweetheart,’ the post stated, adding that the couple have ‘two beautiful children.’

‘She has been involved in many aspects of coaching cheer for the past ten years through judging try-outs, conducting cheer camps, and choreographing routines,’ the post continued.

Hodgins began her employment with the Randolph County School System on August 2, 2021. Her last day at school was November 15, 2024 according to Randolph County Schools Superintendent, John Jacobs.

Not immediately clear is the frequency of the alleged sexual interaction and what led up to the teacher leaving the school district along with why it took almost a year since the educator’s last working day to be indicted of alleged crime.