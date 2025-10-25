Lizzell Sarahy Palma Villeda, Honors roll student at Cohen High School in New Orleans, Louisiana shot dead in a murder-suicide by her ex boyfriend while walking to bus stop in the Algiers area. Ex boyfriend id as Owen Zidany Salgada-Oro.

A 16-year-old honors roll student from New Orleans, Louisiana was shot and killed in a murder-suicide by her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend while walking to the bus stop to get to school.

Lizzell Sarahy Palma Villeda was gunned down on Wednesday morning, October 22 as she made her way to the bus stop as she did every other morning to get to Walter L. Cohen High School where she was a junior.

20-year-old ex boyfriend was pacing area for an hour before shooting 16 year old girl dead

The assailant, a 20 year old former boyfriend, Owen Zidany Salgada-Oro shortly after took his own life with the murder weapon in the Behrman neighborhood according to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Ora was a former student at Walter L. Cohen High School according to WDSU.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting said the suspect had the firearm in a backpack and took it out as Villeda walked toward him moments after leaving her family home, NOLA reported.

A witness said the 20 year old prior to the shooting had been lurking in the neighborhood, pacing back and forth for nearly an hour before walking up to the girl and pulling a gun on her, WWLTV reported.

New Orleans junior student a victim of domestic violence

Police responded to the scene at 7:49 a.m. and found Villeda and the alleged shooter lying in the street in Algiers.

A makeshift memorial has popped up at the corner where Villeda, who went by Liz, was gunned down. Mourners left stuffed animals, prayer candles and balloons.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, a national nonprofit focused on preventing youth violence, announced Friday that it will plant a memorial tree in her honor at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, FOX8 reported.

The organization said Villeda will be added to its Trees for Peace initiative, which honors students across the country lost to gun violence by planting trees as a living memorial.

Authorities are asking for anyone with any additional information about the incident to contact the NOPD Homicide Section at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.