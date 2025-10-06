Kristen Hogan, Ridgefiled, Connecticut mom spikes estranged husband’s wine with antifreeze amid custody dispute. Woman busted after incriminating searches found on her phone which she initially denied as she now faces attempted murder charges.

Love don’t live here anymore …. A Connecticut woman faces attempted murder charges for allegedly attempting to poison her estranged husband’s drink with antifreeze.

Kristen Hogan of Ridgefield, CT, was arrested on Friday and accused of putting antifreeze into a bottle of wine and iced tea at her husband’s home earlier this summer.

Estranged husband begins to exhibit mystery signs of poisoning

The episode comes as the estranged couple have been locked in a bitter custody battle over their child.

Matters came to the fore when the un-named 34-year-old husband on August 10 drank a small amount of spiked wine and kept waking up sick in the middle of the night.

The next day he began to vomit, according to Connecticut state police, WFSB reported.

The victim called his mother, who arrived to find her son slurring his words, staggering, and vomiting.

The man was rushed hospital, where first responders initially thought he was experiencing a stroke.

Following testing, it was revealed the husband was suffering from ethylene glycol poisoning, an ingredient in antifreeze.

The victim was admitted to the ICU and placed on Dialysis suffering from renal failure. Doctors asked the man what he had consumed, and he told them about the wine.

Incriminating Google searches found on Connecticut mom’s phone

Ridgefield Police detectives seized the wine and submitted it to the Connecticut Forensic Laboratory for further testing.

The man immediately suspected that his estranged wife was the culprit behind the poisoning because he was notified while he wasn’t home that she had connected to his Wi-Fi.

Despite the couple no longer living together, Hogan had full access to the home.

When detectives asked the man why he believed it was his estranged wife, he said that Hogan would become the complete owner of the residence and would gain full-time custody of their child in the event of his death.

A regard of the estranged wife’s internet searches on her phone included potassium cyanide, potassium ferricyanide, citrate-cyanide, potassium thiocyanate, and monoethylene glycol.

During initial questioning, the wife denied knowing what the chemicals were.

Additional searches for how much of these substances a person would need to ingest to die were also found, according to the documents.

Pressed further, Hogan claimed ‘remembering’ purchasing monoethylene glycol on Amazon because she was ‘using that specific chemical to clean the carpet at her mother’s house,’ while claiming the substance never left her parents’ home.

When detectives confronted her about the bottle of wine and her husband testing positive for the substance, Hogan initially denied the claims.

Nevertheless the woman seemingly incriminated herself when she told detectives, ‘she never wanted to kill him but just wanted to make him sick as payback for being mentally abusive.’

Hogan then admitted not knowing ‘how much’ of the chemical she poured into the bottle of wine.

Detectives told Hogan that their child may have potentially consumed some of the poison, which she denied being possible.

Arresting documents stated, before his wife’s arrest, Hogan began acting more cordially and offered to come over and cook something that was out of the ordinary for their relationship at the time.

Hogan following her arrest was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of interfering with an officer.

She is being held on a $ 1 million bond.