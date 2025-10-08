Jason Hare, Cordova, Alabama police chief resigns after sexual harassment video released showing him taunting female teen dispatcher who was ‘left scared to death.’

A newly hired Alabama police chief has resigned after newly released video seemingly showed the official displaying aggressive mannerisms towards a teen female amid accusations of sexual harassment.

Cordova Police Chief Jason Hare, a husband and father, resigned Monday, just four months after being hired.

Officials launch ‘administrative’ investigation into Cordova police chief

The alleged victim, a police dispatcher who to date has not been identified is reported to be 18 years old according to AL.com.

Offered Mayor Jeremy Pate in a released statement, ‘We’re aware of information that is being circulated regarding a city employee, however it is our practice not to comment on specified personnel matters.

‘We take all reports of employee misconduct seriously and respond promptly and thoroughly.’

Pate affirmed that the initial investigation was administrative only and not criminal.

Surveillance video (see below) captured on Aug. 26, 2025, shows the dispatcher at her computer as Hare approaches her a short time later. Coming to a still, the police officer begins to play with the dispatcher’s hair on top of her head.

The 18 year old makes a gesture to shoo the police chief away. Hare in turn leans all the way over her as they both appear to look at the dispatch screen.

Teen dispatcher was ‘too scared to death to say anything…’

At one point, the cop grabs the girl’s head and pulls her toward him while he is standing and she is sitting.

Hare continues to get extremely close to the teen only to now put his hands around her neck as if ‘playfully’ choking her.

There was no audio to the video.

AL.com reports the teen dispatcher declining at the time to report the police chief. It wasn’t until another employee saw the video and alerted supervisors.

The teen dispatcher is alleged to have told a family member she was ’scared to death,’ and that it was ‘her first job.’

‘She wasn’t going to say anything,’ the family member said, ‘because she didn’t know what to do.’

Cordova is a small town of about 2,000 people about 30 miles northwest of Birmingham. Hare was sworn in as the town’s chief of police in late June, coming from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.