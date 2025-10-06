Gabrielle Franze Florida firefighter with Orange County Fire Rescue arrested after dumping 75 tampons in ex’s yard after dating new woman.

A jilted Florida firefighter is accused of dumping up to 75 red stained tampons on her former boyfriend’s front yard after the ex beginning to date a new woman.

Gabrielle Franze, 28, of Deltona and a firefighter with Orange County Fire Rescue, is alleged to have driven to the home of the former boyfriend on September 29, in a pick up truck where she allegedly off loaded more than 75 bloodied and or red dyed tampons from into the yard and driveway of the residence.

Home security cameras reportedly captured the entire act, leading to Franze’s arrest on two misdemeanor stalking charges, WFTV reported.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and shortly after arrested the jilted girlfriend.

‘Firefighters are supposed to stand for honor and integrity, yet she chose to do something like this,’ the victim is alleged to have said. ‘That’s how you ruin a badge and a reputation.’

The homeowner according to an arrest affidavit, claimed Franze previously making multiple social media posts that her ex-boyfriend was dating a new person, along with ‘talking badly about them and the fact they are now together.’

During police questioning, Franze initially claimed not knowing where the ex lived before relenting and saying she had bought the tampons and painted them with red dye before dumping them on the front lawn, with arresting documents noting the action was done for the ‘sole purpose to harass.’

The victim expressed gratitude to deputies following Franze’s arrest, stating: ‘A huge thank you to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for their help and support with this disgusting and disturbing case. Your dedication and professionalism made a difficult situation a lot easier to handle.’

A judge released Franze from the Volusia County Branch Jail on her own recognizance, court records showed Friday, Oct. 3.

Franze following the episode was placed on paid leave from Orange County Fire Rescue as officials investigate. She has served with the unit since 2019.