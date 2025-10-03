Englewood murder-suicide: Dewanda Dagen, Chicago area girlfriend shoots boyfriend, Noon Thurmond dead then self. Unconfirmed reports intimate that the boyfriend had been cheating and had gotten HIV who he had then passed on to his girlfriend. Cops continue to investigate.

A Chicago area woman is alleged to have shot her boyfriend dead then self in an apparent murder-suicide in the city’s South Side.

Police said they responded to the 6600 block of South Normal Avenue just after 2:30 a.m, Friday morning, October 3rd. Upon arriving at the residence in Englewood, they found a 38-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man unresponsive in a residence.

Englewood-Chicago woman shoots boyfriend dead then self

Each person had been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A gun was also found, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Family at the scene described the two deaths as a murder-suicide, CBS News reported.

Authorities declined to publicly identify the male and female.

Social media identified the 38-year-old female as Dewanda Dagen along with her boyfriend, 44-year-old Noon Thurmond.

Dagen is alleged to have shot Thurmond in the head before then using the murder weapon on herself.

Nevertheless one user on Facebook appeared to dispute who exactly shot who.

Posted Erica Elizabeth Clay on Facebook, ‘You were my friend in REAL LIFE Dewanda Dagen.. I’ve been at your house since 5 a.m. waiting for you to come out. I’m a person of MANY words, but this has left me SPEECHLESS.

Boyfriend alleged to be having affair

‘The truth will prevail so that no one can play on your name (facts are facts). I’m going to let the news and the detectives do their job. I’ve never been the one to go back and forth about false information and I don’t speak badly on the dead, but you didn’t deserve this.

‘We had a lunch and shopping date scheduled for Sunday and so many other things to do… I’m lost and broken praying for your Family especially your Mom, Siblings, Son, and Grandbaby.’

A further search on the web led to this comment (yet to be verified) below which may explain what led up to the tragic shooting:

Posted one user on social media: ‘Not my story but just imagine being in a relationship with a man for five plus years you have given this man everything he wanted needed you thought y’all were happy only to go threw his phone and find yo man had a outside life that you didn’t know about and come to find out he has full blown HIV and you have it too.’

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.