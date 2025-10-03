New Orleans chef killed in car jacking while picking up son at...

Carl Morgan, New Orleans chef at Brennan’s killed in daylight carjacking outside daycare while picking up young son. Suspect id as Raymond Wells who was later found shot in the head after stealing the dead man’s car.

A beloved New Orleans chef was killed in a carjacking while picking up his son from daycare.

Carl Morgan was waiting outside his young son’s daycare when Raymond Wells, 21, fatally shot him, dumped his body in the parking lot before speeding off with the dead man’s car.

The shooting happened at Abeona House Child Discovery Center in Mid-City, Tuesday afternoon, just on 5 p.m, WDSU reported.

The suspect was later found by police, shot in the head, inside the stolen vehicle shortly after gunning Morgan. It is unclear who shot him.

He remains in critical condition and will be charged with first-degree murder if he recovers, police said.

Offered witness, Luke Gower who witnessed the shooting, ‘I don’t think he even knew the person. He just aimed at the car and started shooting at it. His gun jammed, according to the homeowner. There I was — the next car in line — so I just feel lucky, I guess.’

The suspect is alleged to have been cruising around the neighborhood, carjacking other cars and shooting at passersby before gunning down Morgan according to police.

The parking lot where Morgan was found has become a makeshift memorial for community members to pay their respects.

Beloved sous chef at Brennan’s remembered

Morgan was a sous chef at Brennan’s, a popular restaurant in New Orleans. He was set to lead Brennan’s stall at Fried Chicken Fest this weekend.

‘He was such a good human,’ said Christian Pendleton, general manager of the restaurant where Morgan worked.

‘He was a dad waiting to pick up his son at daycare. None of this is ever okay.’

Morgan leaves behind his partner, Lisa Marie Lienberger, and their 2-year-old son.

‘I don’t know what to think,’ said Lienberger. ‘We love him very much, and I will do my best to make sure he’s remembered in everything we do. I wish he was here.’

Cops had yet to say how Raymond Wells came to be menacing the streets in the minutes prior to the carjacking and whether he had been previously been arrested.