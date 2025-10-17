Brittany McKenna, Licking County, Columbus teacher’s aide in Ohio sentenced to ten years jail, blames her juvenile victim for unlawful sexual assaults.

A former Licking County teaching assistant in Columbus, Ohio was last week sentenced to ten years for sexually assaulting a minor who was in her legal custody.

Brittany M. McKenna, 32, pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and two counts of sexual battery.

According to Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells’ office, McKenna was previously a teacher’s aide and later the legal custodian of the juvenile victim according to a release from her office.

Teacher’s aide sought to deflect culpability to juvenile victim

An investigation found McKenna allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile. The female educator initially denied the allegations, but evidence revealed text messages and DNA that corroborated with the juvenile’s statements, Wells’ office stated.

The prosecutor’s office said McKenna traveled to pick up the juvenile and hid them in her home while out on bond, despite being ordered to not have contact with the juvenile and who had been removed from her care. During her sentencing, she also reportedly minimized her culpability and blamed the victim, WBNS reported.

McKenna was deemed a Tier III sexual offender, requiring her to register every 90 days for the rest of her life after her release from prison.