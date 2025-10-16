Brian and Sara Wilks, Houston, Texas parents leave six month old baby on Miramar Beach to go exploring surrounding area before a beach comes across abandoned child an hour later.

It could’ve ended in tragedy…. A married Texas couple are accused of leaving their six month old baby unattended for nearly an hour on a Florida beach while they went off to ‘explore’ the surrounding area.

Brian Wilks, 40, and Sara Wilks, 37, of Houston, Texas, are alleged to have walked off to explore Miramar Beach a census-designated area located just east of Destin in the Florida Panhandle.

Notice of the unattended child came after Good Samaritans happened upon the abandoned child along the 4000 Sandestin Boulevard, Walton County just on noon, October 10.

Good Samaritans step in and avert what could’ve been a tragedy

When deputies arrived, witnesses confirmed the child had been left alone for nearly an hour beneath a tent while the parents walked down the beach with their three other children, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release on Tuesday.

‘We’re thankful for the quick-thinking beachgoer who raised the alarm and for those who stepped in to care for the child with the same kindness and concern they would show their own,’ Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

While deputies waited for South Walton Fire District personnel to arrive and assess the infant, the parents returned to the scene, who told authorities they had placed the child under the tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time, WCSO said.

Security footage obtained during the investigation confirmed the family was away for nearly an hour and did not bring their cellphone with them.

South Walton Fire personnel evaluated the infant and confirmed the child’s vitals were normal and they were not in distress.

Brian and Sara Wilks following their arrest were charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. DCF took custody of the children pending the arrival of family members traveling from Texas. They both bonded out the following on Saturday, Oct. 11, on a $1,000 bond each.