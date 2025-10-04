: About author bio at bottom of article.

Angleton gas station shooting in Brazoria County, Texas leads to 2 children shot dead, ages 13 and 4, two others, ages 8 & 9 injured as woman believed to be children’s mother, Oninda Romelus is arrested. No known motive.

Police were called to a gas station in the Houston suburb of Angleton in Brazoria County just on 5 a.m following reports of a shooting that left two kids aged 13 and 4 dead and two others aged 8 and 9 being transported by air ambulance in critical condition.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announce all individuals involved detained

The shooting happened at a Shell gas station about 5 a.m. off State Highway 288 between FM 521 and Highway 288B.

Read a statement released by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Investigators are collecting evidence and working to determine exactly what happened.

‘All individuals believed to be involved have been detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

‘While details are still developing, the loss of two children in such a manner is a tragedy.

‘Our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected as we continue to learn more about this heartbreaking situation.’

No known motive

Investigators told KHOU11 that an adult woman has since been taken into custody, her relationship to the children remains unclear at this time. Nevertheless, social media alluded to the female being the children’s mother.

Law enforcement sources also told KHOU11 that the two children currently in hospital are expected to survive.

The Busted Newspaper stated the woman now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and investigative hold per 1933.

No motive was immediately known.