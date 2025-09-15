Riah Samuels, Minneapolis woman shot dead by her ex boyfriend hours after calling cops to say David Eugene Wright was outside her home stalking her. Except police never came and later that morning she was fatally gunned down.

A 34 year old Minneapolis woman was shot and killed by her former boyfriend, despite the victim having an order of protection against the man.

Riah Samuels was found unresponsive around 7.54 a.m, Sunday morning near the 1400 block of Russell Avenue North.

Responding officers attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, with Samuels declared dead at the scene, KSTP reported.

Minneapolis woman reached out to police to say she was being stalked outside her home except cops never arrived

The victim’s aunt in a post on Facebook stated the suspect stalking her niece hours before she was killed.

It all happened after the woman who was being stalked walked outside her apartment on the morning of her shooting death.

“My niece was gunned down by a violent ex-boyfriend that she put a restraining order on. He ambushed her and shot her not five times, but 10 times, right here in front of her house,’ Carolyn Brooks, the victim’s aunt posted.

Her family said she tried to jump in her car to get away, but the suspect shot and killed her.

The suspect, David Eugene Wright, 50, who initially fled the scene was later brought into custody where he now faces murder charges.

Victim of domestic violence

Tragically, just hours before her death, Riah Samuels took to Facebook expressing how she feared for her life and being stalked …

Posted the victim hours before she was gunned down, ‘I was trynna stay silent but stalking me at 4 in the f**king morning and the police ain’t doing shit or did a mf thing beside serve him a protective order and clearly it’s not doing shit g! F**k this!’

Just hours later, Riam Samuels would no longer be alive. A victim of domestic violence and a system unable to adjust and address abusive behavior.

Added Brooks in a follow up post following the ex boyfriend’s arrest, ‘Domestic violence is real don’t ever let a man put his hands on you vice versa he was so jealous of my beautiful niece if somebody don’t want you they just don’t want you.

I wanted to wake up to think this was all a dream my poor baby America I just can’t breathe.’