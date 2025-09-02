Priscilla Jones, Knox County, Kentucky woman mauled to death by stray pack of roaming dogs. Woman who was along in the Flat Lick community was taken to hospital only to mortally succumb to her injuries. Police continue to investigate.

A Knox County, Kentucky woman has died after she was mauled to death by a pack of roaming dogs on Friday.

Priscilla Jones, 44, was walking down Sandy Branch Road in Knox County on August 29 circa 2.30 p.m in the Flat Lick community when she was set upon by the pack of canines, ‘roaming the area.’

911 was called to the area following the woman heard screaming for her life.

Upon arrival, the East Knox Fire Department found Jones suffering from life-threatening injuries and ‘unable to communicate,’ according to officials. Jones was taken to an area hospital where she then died from her injuries, LEX18 reported.

Jones’ family told FOX56 that she didn’t have insurance, and they’re looking to raise money for her funeral. Those interested in donating can do so directly to the Barbourville Funeral Home.

Authorities had yet to say how the number of dogs involved in the deadly dog attack along with whose dogs they may have belonged to or if in fact the animals were stray.

Also not clear is whether the pack of dogs had been collected and taken in by animal control.

Local animal control and law enforcement have stressed the importance of safety when dealing with multiple dogs, particularly packs. They encourage residents to remain vigilant, report aggressive behavior, and take necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents.

The incident has sparked conversations about public safety, responsible pet ownership, and community awareness. Authorities and local leaders are using the tragedy as an opportunity to educate residents on precautions and guidelines to avoid similar incidents in the future.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation is ongoing.