Jessica Collins missing Carnival cruise passenger vanishes during Bonaire stop as video now turns up stating she was a previous sex trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein and British royal, Andrew Windsor.

An American tourist remains missing after disembarked from a Carnival Cruise ship last week in the Caribbean after the cruise liner docking in Bonaire.

Jessica Collins, 47, left the Carnival Horizon during its Sept. 17 stop on the island, with the U.S traveler failing to return to the ship.

At the time of her disappearance, the traveler who had booked a trip aboard the Carnival Horizon, proceeded to disembark with her luggage according to perplexed crew.

Missing Carnival cruise passenger took deliberate actions not to be found

Bonaire officials released a press release stating that it had launched an investigation in tandem with the cruise line.

Surveillance footage released by authorities showed Collins exiting the ship with a grey backpack and dressed in a Hawaiian T-shirt and cargo shorts according to USA Today.

Collins disembarked the ship with all of her belongings in a backpack, leaving cash behind as thanks to the stateroom attendant alongside a thank you note.

When she didn’t return, though, the ship’s Care Team tried to reach her. She texted the crew back and let them know that she ‘was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again,’ according to the statement.

The cruise line said that they were ‘cooperating with local authorities,’ but noted that Collins ‘appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own.’

A lady by the name of Jessica Collins has come up missing from a cruise ship.

She says she had been trafficked, and made a video , claiming to be one of Epstein’s victims.

She has simply vanished. The cruise ship says she got off the ship and went to visit a small island. pic.twitter.com/SsgvdUhjDt — lainarenee (@magiccatterfly) September 21, 2025

Missing Carnival cruise passenger turns up in video stating she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein

But then there was a wicked twist. A scroll on X led to a video previously recorded by the missing woman in which Collins in as an of yet unverified, September 3, 2019 post states she lives in Virginia and having been previously trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and sexually abused by both him and British royal, Andrew Windsor.

Collins goes on to say, ‘should anything happen to me, at least I now have this video out.’

In a September 20 update, Carnival said Collins took her identification with her, but had left some baggage and personal items on the ship.

The eight-day Southern Caribbean cruise left Miami on September 13. The ship has capacity for nearly 4,000 guests.

Reiterated officials, ‘The goal is to find Ms. Collins quickly and safely. The situation is being closely monitored. Local authorities are working with the Public Entity of Bonaire, the Port Authority, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, Carnival Cruise Line Security, the ship’s security chief, and other partners.

‘They are also in direct contact with Carnival Corporation and the US authorities.’

The cruise ship arrived at its home port in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.

Bonaire authorities have said anyone with information about Collins can report it through an anonymous tip line at 9310 or by contacting local police at 715 8000, per the press release.