Ethan Louis Murphy wanted in West Point shooting in Roosevelt County, Montana which left one person dead and another injured at parking lot of Albertsons. Suspect remains at large according to Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement.

Montana authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a suspect who shot and killed one person while wounding another at the parking lot of an Albertsons store in West Point, Sunday night.

Ethan Louis Murphy, 26, is alleged to have shot his victims in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on Blaine Street, Roosevelt County, Sunday night according to the Wolf Point Police Department.

Police said an officer responded to the crime scene at around 8:40 pm following reports of gunfire where they came upon a deceased person and another person with a gunshot wound.

The officer provided medical assistance to the injured person until emergency medical services arrived, and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families, KRTV reported.

It remained unclear how the victims came to be shot and whether they knew the alleged assailant or were randomly targeted.

The incident led to a shelter-in-place being installed before being lifted 7.10 a.m, Monday morning according to the Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement.

Stated the agency, ‘At this time, the investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident. Several leads are being followed up on. Please take caution. Any information call 406-653-6240 or 911.’

Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement says that Murphy is 26 years old, 5’11” tall, about 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He has numerous face and neck tattoos, and should be considered armed dangerous.

The agency says that anyone hiding or harboring Murphy will be charged, and there is a $1,000 reward for information resulting in his apprehension.

Additional responding agencies included the Fort Peck Tribes Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit, Wolf Point Fire Department, and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.