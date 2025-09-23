Ellen Christy Brooklyn Midwife invitation to Bunco Club leads to outrage on Facebook amid accusations white woman being accused of colonial violence amid accusations the woke set were triggered.

Maybe she should’ve added pictures of black and brown people and an Alaskan Eskimo?

A Brooklyn ‘white’ midwife has been accused of ‘colonialism and violence’ after posting a Facebook advert in in which she sought similar like minded people to join her games night.

Ellen Christy, 30, faced a torrent of condemnation after she made a post advertising her Bunco Club, looking to connect with other WHITE women in New York City.

Bunco Club Facebook post leads to moral outrage

‘Hi all – seeking women living in Bedford-Stuyvesant to join a Bunco Club!’ Christy wrote in the post. ‘Bunco is a game of rolling dice (think Yahtzee!), no skills required.’

The posted included a selfie of six white women beaming as they played the game in an apartment.

Incensed locals accused Christy of ‘playing gentrified cee lo’ – referring to a dice game associated with historically black East Coast neighborhoods such as BedStuy, in Brooklyn.

The un-anticipated rebuke led to Christy deleting her post, but one local, Janessa Wilson, managed to capture it in a screenshot. She reshared it to the ‘Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Community’ page, prompting a fresh flood of outrage.

‘Deleting your post, and all of the labor that we did to educate, is colonial violence. so that tracks,’ Wilson wrote. ‘The colonizers be colonizing,’ someone agreed in the comments section.

But was the outrage justified?

Reacted one user, ‘Gentrifiers and their defenders coming out of the woodworks with their comments and their laugh reacts.’

While one commentator responded, ‘Historically, Bedstuy was founded by Dutch immigrants, and the brownstones built by German and Irish immigrants. I don’t see how this is colonial violence.’

Writing about Bed Stuy, another man wrote: ‘It’s been majority black for 50 years, which makes it a Black neighborhood now and for ever.

‘Don’t bring your whiteness in the space. That’s racist. The dice game is literally genocide.’

What exactly is Bunco and what’s behind Bed-stuy gentrification?

Bunco began in working-class England in the 19th century, where it was known as ‘eight dice cloth’, according to the World Bunco Association (WBA).

It was brought to the US in 1855 by a gambler who traveled to San Francisco and California gold fields during the Gold Rush.

The game spread across the US after the civil war, and it is now known as a ‘traditional family or parlor game, promoting social interaction,’ according to the WBA.

Chrissy’s post did not say there were any requirements to join her club and linked to an online form with questions including ‘Do you live in Bed Stuy?’ and ‘Why do you want to join this club?’

The form also asked for social media links, but this came with the caveat: ‘Only if you’re comfortable’.

Despite this seemingly friendly approach, several of Christy’s neighbors went as far as to suggest that her motives were nefarious and potentially deadly.

‘Posting that in this group was already an act of violence. I would have not a trace of reason to believe that a whites-only club in Bed-Stuy would be a safe and welcoming space to anyone not white,’ one person wrote.

Another person also compared the board game group to ‘the story of the African American woman who mysteriously died while attending a slumber party with her all white friend group’.

The original poster, Janessa Wilson, agreed, writing: ‘No one who isn’t “them” is safe’.

Most of the people raging against Christy have their identities hidden, with their profile pictures instead showing figures including Martin Luther King, Luigi Mangione and Palestine banners.

Christy is a midwife at a medical center serving the traditionally black neighborhood of Jamaica, Queens.

Social media responds to culture wars fuss

And there were these comments on the web below that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘The Left hates White people, even the White ones hate themselves.’

‘This as good a reason as any to not live in NYC.’

‘The left simply can’t stop with their continual hating on others it’s ingrained into their dna.’