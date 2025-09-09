Edward Barbara, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin teen strangles his grandmother, Elizabeth Totsky to death after creeping up behind her and placing her in a lethal chokehold. Teen had tried strangling woman two months earlier.

A 15 year old Wisconsin teen boy is accused of strangling his 68 year old grandmother to death after an autopsy report revealed the woman had been placed in a chokehold and then strangulated.

South Milwaukee Police were called to the victim’s home on August 27 and found fire personnel working on 68-year-old Elizabeth Jean ‘Lizzie’ Totsky to reestablish a pulse, WITI reported. She was taken to a hospital, where she died four days later.

According to court documents, the woman’s 15 year old grandson called 911, telling dispatchers that his grandmother was in the kitchen when she had a seizure and fell to the floor. An autopsy, however, revealed hemorrhages and fractures in the woman’s neck. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide from strangulation.

15 year old boy admits strangling grandmother to death in kitchen

The boy was arrested last week, when a juvenile court commission directed media not to release his name. Come Monday, the relative was arrested and charged as an adult with the 68-year-old-woman’s strangulation death.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel identified the 15-year-old as Edward Barbara, with the outlet reporting that the teen and his older brother lived at the home with his grandmother and their step-grandfather.

Police said that Totsky’s husband told them it was the second time Barbara had strangled his grandmother. Totsky told him that about two months ago, the boy sneaked up behind her and put her in a chokehold, choking her unconscious. She said she woke up to the teen standing over her.

According to WISN, Barbara confessed when confronted with the autopsy results, saying he strangled his grandmother from behind with his right arm and elbow for about five minutes.

Of note, Assistant District Attorney, Caroline Pellegrini speaking to WISN, stated the teen being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The boy will be tried as an adult on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide. During his appearance at an adult court on Monday, the teen was ordered held on a $100,000 bond. Edward Barbara is due back in court next week.