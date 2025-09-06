Chase Hunter Hoyt, Port Huron, Michigan man shot dead by his girlfriend, Jennifer Goodall during domestic dispute. Tragedy unfolded in front of suspect’s 11 year old daughter.

A 40 year old Michigan woman is alleged to have shot and killed her 23 year old live in boyfriend following a dispute at the Port Huron home they shared. The incident happened while the woman’s 11-year-old-child was in the house.

Chase Hunter Hoyt was killed Wednesday night, circa 11.20 p.m, on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. His ‘long time’ girlfriend, 40-year-old Jennifer Lynn Goodall, has been charged with open murder and other charges.

Officers attending to reports of a domestic disturbance arrived at the residence to find the 23 year old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim also going by the name of Chase Herman was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital, clickondetroit.com reported.

Property records show the home where the shooting occurred belonging to Goodall.

The tragedy led to Chase’s parents, Bill and Serena Herman, expressing discontent and misgivings about their son’s relationship to his ‘long term’ girlfriend.

‘It’s just stupid. It shouldn’t have happened, it’s stupid. Taking a 23-year-old’s life and he’s gone, for no reason,’ Chase’s stepfather, Bill Herman, told WXYZ. ‘He just got a car, just got a job.’

Adding, ‘I hope she goes away for life, and just never comes out, she doesn’t deserve a second chance at this point.’

Offered Chase’s mother, Serena Herman, ‘He always assured me that everything would be okay; he was just like a rock.’

The parents said they weren’t comfortable with the nearly two-decade age gap between their son and Goodall, noting that Chase met her when he was only around 20 years old.

‘I mean, just by her being 40 and him being 23, there are already some red flags for me, but he’s a grown adult,’ said the victim’s mother.

Goodall was arraigned at 72nd District Court Friday on three charges:

Homicide open murder statutory short form

Weapons – felony firearm

Weapons-firarms-purchase pistol without license

She received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

A motive remains unclear.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or the department’s major crimes unit at 810-984-5383.

Goodall is due back in court on September 16 for a probable cause hearing.

The family has since set up a GoFundme fundraiser for their son’s funeral costs.