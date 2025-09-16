Breante Thomas, Waldorf, Maryland woman wanted for stabbing to death her grandmother along with critically injuring another family member as she remains at large.

A Maryland woman remains at large after allegedly stabbing her 81 year old grandmother to death along with critically injuring another relative at a Fort Washington home.

Breante Thomas, 28, of Waldorf is accused of killing of 81-year-old Helen Thomas, who was found dead Sunday afternoon in her home on the 500 block of Bonhill Drive according to Prince George’s County Police.

Granddaughter remains at large

Officers responded around 1:50 p.m. for a welfare check and discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, an adult male family member, was also found with stab injuries and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say Breante Thomas fled the scene in a white 2012 Volkswagen Passat with Maryland tags 3FF3906. She faces charges including first and second-degree murder and attempted murder, Prince George’s Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Refer to case number 25-005122.