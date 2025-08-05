14-year-old boy, Trevor Lee shoots and kills parents at Middleburg, Florida home, walks one mile to church, calls 911 confessing to the crime. Victims id as David Lee and Brandi Smith.

A 14 year old Florida teen is alleged to have walked into a Middleburg church early Monday and called 911 where he confessed to shooting and killing his parents after an argument earlier that evening.

Trevor Lee is alleged to have stated killing his parents at his home before walking just over a mile to a nearby church. The victims were identified as 44-year-old David Lee and 45-year-old Brandi Smith, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced during a press conference.

The 14 year according to Cook called 911 from the church shortly after midnight.

Murders leaves 14 year old Middleburg best friend baffled

The teenager told authorities that his parents could be found at their home nearby, and vowed to wait at the church for law enforcement to take him into custody. Upon arriving at the family home, investigators found the boy’s parents suffering mortal gunshot wounds. The murder weapon was found inside the house near the parents’ bodies.

Cook told reporters that the sheriff’s office will look into Trevor Lee’s mental health background and history in school as part of the investigative process.

Deputies believe Trevor Lee used his parents’ gun in the shooting, Cook said, but they are still investigating according to First Coast News.

Trevor Lee faces two charges of second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

The parents shooting murder stunned the suspect’s best friend, Kyree Beamon, 14, who said Trevor’s actions Sunday night does not reflect the boy he knows according to News 4 Jax.

‘They were probably the best, or one of the best families I knew,’ Beamon said. ‘They were funny and they treated me very well. They told me all the time they loved me like a son and they treated me as such.’

‘Trevor isn’t a bad person; he made some bad decisions and he will suffer the consequences, but that’s not all he was,’ he continued. ‘He was a great friend, great brother, great son.’

Cook is asking anybody in the public who may have information regarding Trevor Lee or his parents to call the sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512.