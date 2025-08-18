Stephanie ‘Lauren’ Carlquist, Richmond, Kentucky ‘pregnant’ woman causes $12K damages to her ex boyfriend’s car cause sh*t wasn’t working out.

The mugshot of the week has found a winner …

A ‘pregnant’ Kentucky woman has admitted causing upwards of $12,000 in damages to her ex boyfriend’s car after pouring salt in the vehicle’s engine, slashing his tires, and putting glitter into his air conditioning vents.

Stephanie Carlquist, of Richmond, KY was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Femme fatale

The alleged damage to the ex-boyfriend’s car was inflicted on two separate days in July, according to court documents cited by WKYT.

On July 6, Carlquist is alleged to have slashed one of the tires on her un-named ex’s car to prevent him from leaving her home. She allegedly returned to the vehicle sometime after a July 15 argument, which is when she is accused of pouring salt into the engine, glittering the air conditioning vents, and shattering his windshield, rearview mirrors and radio screen.

Cause ‘luv’ works in mysterious ways…

The ex-boyfriend on July 20 reportedly called a tow truck and had his car brought to a local Goodyear repair shop. There, mechanics provided him with an estimate of $12,464 in damages, but ultimately determined that the vehicle was ‘completely damaged beyond repair,’ WLKY reported.

But there’s more.

Richmond, Kentucky girlfriend was ‘just stressed out’

According to the Richmond Police Department, Carlquist spoke to the driver of the tow truck when he arrived at her home to pick up her ex-boyfriend’s car. During the conversation, she allegedly admitted to destroying the vehicle, according to WKYT. The tow truck driver then called the ex-boyfriend’s mother, who co-owned the damaged car, and informed her about Carlquist’s admission.

The mother also obtained messages allegedly sent by Carlquist to her son through Instagram in which Carlquist confessed to and apologized for damaging the vehicle, telling her ex that she was “just stressed out” due to being pregnant, WDKY reported.

Carlquist’s father also reportedly sent the ex-boyfriend text messages confirming that his daughter was responsible for damaging the car.

‘He’ll make sure Stephanie pays him back for all the damage to the car,’ police reportedly wrote, referencing the father’s messages, in a probable cause affidavit. The father also reportedly said he hoped that they could ‘come to a better solution than Stephanie taking a felony charge, so nobody gets hurt anymore.’

Carlquist was taken into custody on Thursday and released after posting bond of $12,000. She is currently scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Monday.

Not immediately clear is the father of Carlquist’s unborn child.