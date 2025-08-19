Ryan Michael Bate, Utah man arrested in the shooting deaths of two Tremonton Garland police officers had prior arrests for domestic violence only to have charges dropped.

Utah authorities have arrested a man with a history of prior domestic violence arrests for allegedly shooting at three police officers, killing two and injuring a third after they responded to 911 calls of a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Ryan Michael Bate was being held without bail at the Weber County Jail on 2 counts of capital aggravated murder, first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder and misdemeanor assault in connection with Sunday night’s shooting according to a news release from the Brigham City Police Department.

A probable cause statement stated Tremonton City Police Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 200 E. 705 North in Tremonton a little after 9 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, Bate was ‘armed with a high-powered rifle,’ according to the statement, and opened fire on two officers, ‘fatally wounding both.’

The fallen officers were identified as Sergeant Lee Sorensen, 56, and Officer Eric Estrada, 31, the Tremonton Garland Police Department announced. Both officers served with the mentioned police department.

Stray bullets also struck Box Elder County Deputy Mike Allred on the K-9 unit, as well as his dog: Azula, a three-year-old female Belgian Malinois. Both Allred and Azula sustained ‘serious’ injuries but were expected to survive, according to the statement, FOX13 reported.

The killings unfolded after police in Tremonton, Utah, received ‘multiple 911 hangup calls,’ regarding a domestic violence situation unfolding.

Prior to cops arriving, Bate is alleged to have had ‘assaulted his wife by slamming her head into a door frame.’

Upon officers responding to the residence, Bate is alleged to have fired at police, shooting and killing two officers and injuring a third before bystanders at the scene were successfully able to convince the man to give up his firearm before being taken into custody. Between 40 and 50 officers from the various responding agencies had been on the scene, KSLTV reported.

Sunday’s episode isn’t the first time cops were called to the residence over alleged domestic violence.

In May 2024, Bate was charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child after the Tremonton Garland Police Department responded to a report of a family fight at the same address where the officer shootings occurred.

In that incident report, the victim said Bate had broken a chair, ‘grabbed her by the throat,’ ‘tossed her onto the couch,’ and locked her out of the home, according to the probable cause statement.

During an interview with officers, the victim said a similar incident involving Bate had occurred the week before. But the statement added that she did not report it because she ‘wanted to keep her family together.’

Court documents show all charges against Bate were dismissed a few months later.

Previous charges against Bate for assault and disorderly conduct in Tremonton City in October 2021 were also found to have been dismissed.