: About author bio at bottom of article.

Rose Helen Kewlani, West Columbia, South Carolina woman shot dead while driving along Interstate 26 (1-26). Arrested in her murder is Wilfrido George Luna. No known motive.

South Carolina authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting along Interstate 26 on Monday as that of 52 year old woman, Rose Helen Kewlani of West Columbia.

Rose Kewlani died after being shot on I-26 West at mile marker 82, according to the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy had been requested and was scheduled to be performed later this week.

No known motive

Arrested in her shooting death was 45-year-old man, Wilfrido George Luna, also of Columbia, WLTX reported.

At the time of the shooting, Monday morning, deputies allege Luna shot Kewlani while driving near Exit 82, which is the SC-773/Prosperity exit in Newberry County. Following the shooting, Luna fled across multiple lanes, through a patch of trees before ending up at the Mid-Carolina Club golf course.

The wanted man was taken into custody following a short pursuit and ‘brief’ standoff.

Luna has been charged with murder WISTV reported and remained held at the Newberry County jail.

No known murder motive was immediately known.