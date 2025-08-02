Kyleigh Wagner, Ormond Beach, Florida mom goes out to celebrate her birthday only to come home to find out her 5 month old baby son was mauled to death by the family pet dog, a 130lb Great Dane-Husky mix.

A Florida mother has told of returning home after a night out on her birthday only to find her 5 month old baby son had been mauled to death by the family dog.

Kyleigh Wagner of Ormond Beach had left her newborn in the care of his great-grandmother and great-aunt, before heading out to celebrate her birthday, Wednesday night.

At the the time of the mauling, the infant, Carter was put in a bedroom when he went down for a nap.

Mom heads out leaving baby son with family dogs

After closing the door behind them, thinking it was safe, the relatives let the three dogs out of a kennel, leading to the largest dog – a 130lb (58 kg) Great Dane-Husky mix – to enter the home.

The boy was soon after found with severe injuries according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The pair rushed Carter to hospital, but the baby was sadly pronounced dead soon after.

‘He appears to be bleeding and he’s lifeless,’ one of the women was heard telling the dispatcher according to News4.

Volusia County Animal Services seized the dog soon after as the family surrendered the animal, admitting it was too dangerous and aggressive. Authorities ‘humanely euthanized’ the dog on Thursday.

Preventable tragedy?

Posted Kyleigh on Facebook, ‘what we thought would be an enjoyable night turned into the worst night of our lives.’

Kyleigh wrote that Carter was her ‘whole world’, and said she has been left bereft.

‘I am at a loss for words,’ she wrote. ‘He made me a better person every day, and he was so loved and always will be through and through, and I am so grateful I was able to be his mommy.

‘As a mother it makes my heart saddened even more that he was so young and we will never be able to experience life to the fullest as a family… May you rest in peace you sweet sweet boy.’

Added the parent in another post: ‘Our hearts are still in shambles and will be for the rest of our lives.

‘My sweet sweet boy is so loved and missed and this is such a traumatic experience for us all.’

Officials said that they believe the death was an accident, and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office do not anticipate bringing any charges.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood has since described the episode as, ‘tragic all the way around.’